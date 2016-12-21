Bedtime Stories Theme Of Dina’s Day Of Reading

It was a warm and fuzzy school day Friday, Dec. 16 at Sulphur Elementary School. Students and some staff wore their favorite pajamas to classes that day. Flannel and fleece were everywhere! It was the annual Dina’s Day of Reading. This year’s theme was “Favorite Bedtime Stories,” according to Principal Shannon Muck. She also wore pajamas that day.

