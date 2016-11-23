Car Hopping For A Cause

If you were dining at Sonic drive-in on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, you might have been surprised when your meal was brought to your vehicle by a lawyer!

“We are car hopping for the March of Dimes,” explained Car Hop Cheri Gordon, a local attorney and justice on the Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court.

The volunteers that day were representing the GFWC Sorosis Club. They delivered the meal orders to cars and got to keep the tips they received. They worked from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. that day.

A small sign on the drive-in’s menu boards explained the oneday program to encourage tipping.

The sign said the volunteers were doing the donation collection to benefit “Premature Awareness Week,” which is a campaign of the March of Dimes.

