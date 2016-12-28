Dazzling Sulphur Sunset Ushers In Winter

Winter officially arrived in Sulphur on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with a dazzling sunset that lit up the western sky. This image was captured from the Sulphur Hills Golf and Country Club by course director Heath Hancock. The golf course lake is shown in the foreground. Although it’s now officially winter, temperatures in the area were mild to warm with Christmas Day being one of the warmest in years with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s.

