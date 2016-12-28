Love of Horses Leads Chilean Family To Sulphur Area Farm

Francisco Bravo has definitely been around — different countries and different cultures. Looking back, he described himself as “a lucky man.” Bravo told his life story (so far) for lots of guests at the meeting of the Arbuckle Historical Society Monday, Dec. 19 at the museum.

