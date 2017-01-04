New Officers Sworn In

The Murray County Courtroom was packed near capacity Tuesday morning as family members, friends and county officials witnessed the swearing of four new county officers. Judge Aaron Duck administered the oath of office to the officials. Darin Rogers, who defeated Democrat incumbent Darrel Richardson in the 2016 primary election and Republican candidate G. Dale Fullerton in the general election in November, took over the reins for the second time as sheriff. Rogers served as sheriff of Murray County from 2004-2012 before being defeated by Richardson in the 2012 primary election.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/