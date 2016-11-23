Opening Night Gala Set In Sulphur Saturday

Sulphur will be the place to be this holiday season with many activities planned in late November and throughout the month of December.

Opening Night

Opening Night will kick-off the Christmas season beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 with a chili-cook off, several interactive booths by local churches, youth groups, civic organizations, businesses and others, bounce arounds and music and entertainment. At 7:00 p.m., the downtown light show will be opened by Sulphur Chamber Citizen of the Year, Darin Farrell. The show which features over a million lights and animations to music at a cost of over $200,000.00 will definitely be a destination place for the young and old alike. This is an ongoing project by the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce and donations are always appreciated to keep the project ongoing. Volunteers have worked countless hours over the past couple of months getting everything ready for opening night. Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy the festivities from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

