Pickup Brings Back Memories

Recently dubbed “Old Blue” by Off Road Magazine, the legendary “Lurch” pickup truck appeared during the Christmas season in downtown Sulphur. The 1962 Chevrolet 10 truck carried many memories for long-time residents. Several locals can remember learning to drive in the standard transmission short bed half-ton truck. Some even remember that the blue truck was originally green in color.

