Sulphur Firemen Extinguish House Blaze

Sulphur Fire Marshal Pete Haines snaps a photo after local firemen extinguished a house fire last Friday, Dec. 30 at 418 West 18th St. Fire Chief Gary Tingle said there was significant damage to the home, owned by Crystal Busby, after fire broke out about 3:27 p.m. According to Tingle, a passerby noticed flames coming out of the front of the home and called 911. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injures, the chief said.

