Veterans Center Residents Enjoy Christmas Party, Gifts

Resident military veterans at the Sulphur Veterans Center enjoyed a big Christmas party Wednesday, Dec. 14. About 150 residents received gifts that they had requested earlier. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus were present to hand out candy and pose for photos with guests. Santa’s hard-working “Elves” came from several organizations that also donated gifts. These included:

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/