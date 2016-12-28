Winds Of Change Shape Sulphur In ’16

Weather has been big news in Sulphur and Murray County in previous years, and 2016 was no different. A massive tornado raged through on Monday, May 9, destroying 58 homes and other structures north of Sulphur. Despite the destruction of property and plants, there were only six injuries and some livestock killed. Citizens had good warning as the twister formed in another county. Happening in daytime, storm trackers had few problems following the storm and even sometimes predicting its path.

