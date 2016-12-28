Last week, in Sulphur, we were part of a meeting regarding the Lake of The Arbuckles Watershed Group. This group, comprised of several agencies, included representation from the Chickasaw Nation, Bureau of Reclamation, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, the City of Sulphur, the Arbuckle Master Conservancy District, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension, The Nature Conservancy, Oklahoma Water Resources Board, NRCS, Oklahoma Conservation Commission, and other interest groups. The focus of the meeting was to form a group that would meet regularly to consider ideas for improvement of water quality and quantity within the bounds of the watershed of the Arbuckle Lake. If you had the opportunity to take something very valuable, polish it up and make it even more valuable, then leave it to your grandchildren’s children, would you do it? In Murray County exists The Lake of the Arbuckles, a body of quality water that has been in existence since an act of Congress beginning 1962. Today, the lake and its surrounding watershed have become the focus of an interest group, that wishes to improve water quality and its availability through a cooperative effort of interested stakeholders. You are invited to a meeting and evening meal to start at 6 pm., on January 18 at the Murray County Expo.

