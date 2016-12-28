Memories Of Charley W. Grant

This oral history was recorded by W.P.A. fieldworker Maurice Anderson on July 15, 1937. I was born about a half mile north of old Fort Arbuckle, in the Chickasaw Nation, in 1874. My father was Tom Grant born in Kentucky. Mother was Margaret Howe. After the soldiers were sent to Fort Sill from Fort Arbuckle, my father bought Fort Arbuckle for fifty dollars. I believe he made this buy in 1873, but this took place before I was born.

