New Year, New Promises

This week the 115th Congress will be sworn in and will immediately be faced with a host of challenges and opportunities. I am honored to serve another term as the Representative for the Fourth District of Oklahoma. When I was first elected in 2002, I was proud to serve with a Republican Administration and in the majority party in Congress. Six years later my party was the minority party and the United States had elected a Democratic president. In November 2016, the voters elected a Republican president and Republican majorities in both houses of Congress. And while the margins were close, it still remains apparent that the voters gave their stamp of approval to the policies and principles articulated by the Republican party. After eight years of loyal opposition, we now have the opportunity to put our ideas into action. I support President-Elect Trump’s plans to reform many facets of our government, and I plan to continue honoring the priorities for the Fourth District. This past Congress, my staff and I proposed policies to help with natural disaster relief and tribal relations. The Tornado Safety Act of 2015 would allow the Small Business Administration to provide loans to construct storm shelters and safety rooms for protection against tornadoes.

