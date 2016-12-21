Two Years of Accomplishments

When the 114th Congress began its session in January of 2015, many Americans had concerns about the direction of our nation, and the job approval of their Congressional leaders was appropriately low. After so many years of onerous executive overreach, House Republicans faced many challenges in the fight to block President Obama’s liberal agenda. There were many times that House Republicans have come close to making common sense conservative progress, only to be shot down by the president’s veto pen. Fortunately, our vision to help America get back to the agenda of opportunity and independence finally has a real chance to come true. We have much to be proud of from the 114th Congress, and I hope we can continue this trend through the leadership of the new Trump Administration.

