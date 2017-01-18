Comanche Ends Girl’s Win Streak

Sulphur got a hard fought win over Davis this week, but also suffered their first loss to Comanche at home, one of the top teams in 3A and are now 9-1 for the season. The Lady Dogs beat Davis on Tuesday night 49-38 then fell to No. 4 Comanche 63-35 on Friday. The Lady Dogs battled back vs. Davis. Sulphur trailed for most of the game before a big fourth quarter helped them stay unbeaten. “We started a little slow,” Sulphur head coach Toby Todd. “We were trailing in the first three quarters and finished with a big 4th quarter outscoring them 17-9. I was proud of the way our girls battled.”

