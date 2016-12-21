Dogs Cruise Past Lex To Remain At 4-0 For Season

Sulphur had a quick turnaround after their tournament win at the Madill Winter Classic last weekend, but it was no problem for the Dogs. Sulphur (4-0) cruised to a 64- 41 win over Lexington on Tuesday night, the Dogs final game before Christmas Break. The Dogs used a quick start in the first quarter, thanks to seven from Houston Haines and a couple of threes from Dawson Muck and John Jacobs, and led 16-11 after one.

