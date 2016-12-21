Eldred Wins World No. 2 Bull Riding Title

Brennon Eldred started riding calves at the age of five at the Chad Ramer Rockin R Ranch. Just over a week ago, the 22-year-old Sulphurite was gunning for a national bull riding title and had it dead in his sights. But his childhood friend, Sage Kimzey of Strong City in far southwestern Oklahoma, came through with a third place in the final round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas to outpoint him and win the world title. For Kimzey, it was his third straight world title in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season ending event.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/