Wrestlers Win 2nd In District Dual Tournament

The Sulphur high school wrestlers finished second at district dual tournament last week and now look forward to focusing on getting as many wrestlers as possible to the state tournament in a couple of weeks. The Dogs beat Madill 45-30 in the opening match, after trailing 27-12 with only seven matches to go. However, Sulphur won six of the final seven to take it from Madill.

