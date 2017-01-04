Youth Wreslters Place In Yukon Meet

These Sulphur youth wrestlers placed at the Yukon Christmas tournament. They are, from left, Maddax Mobly, Div. 3, 73 lbs. (4th), Clete Gilbert, Div. 2. 90 lbs. (1st), Jett Gilbert Div. 1, 49 lbs (2nd), Cade Gilbert, Div. 4, 84 lbs. (2nd), Ayler Dixon, Div. 1, 54 lbs. (1st) and Turner Leming, Div. 2, novice 70 lbs., (2nd).

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/