Youth Wrestlers Place In Area Tournaments

Above: Several of Sulphur’s youth wrestlers competed in the Tuttle Christmas Classic. They are, from left, back row, Maddax Mobly, 2nd, Quince Borders, 4th, Austin Garrett, 1st, front row, Jesse Combes, 4th, Lucas Mitchell 4th and Ayler Dixon, 2nd. Above Right: Those who compete in the Del City Novice tournament recently are shown in the above right photo. They are , from left, Jude Cole, 3rd, Jonah Cole, 4th, Grady Hardoin, 3rd and Briar Davenport, 3rd.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/