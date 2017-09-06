24th Antique Implement Show Coming Sept. 15-17

September 15 — 17 are the dates set for the 24th annual Murray County Antique Tractor and Implement Show here. The popular show is one of the premium events each year in Oklahoma.

The show draws hundreds of visitors from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and several other states.

The show takes place at the MCATIA club’s grounds located seven miles north of Sulphur on Tractor Road just east of Hwy 177.

