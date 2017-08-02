7-Year-Old To Serve As Rodeo Queen

Seven-year-old Kate Cunningham, a second grader to be at Sulphur Elementary School, will serve as queen of the 71st annual Hereford Heaven Stampede and Rodeo, which begins a two-day run this Friday.

Kate is the daughter of Lewis and Holly Cunningham and the granddaughter of Jack Cunningham and Sondra Swanson.

Her favorite activity is riding and caring for her horses and playing with her cat, Lucky. She also likes to play soccer, sing and entertain. She has two other siblings, Lily and Haley.

