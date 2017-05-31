8,000 Attend Artesian Arts Fest

Thousands of residents and visitors packed into a four block area of downtown Sulphur Saturday, May 27. They enjoyed a day packed with entertainment and arts vendors at the 4th annual Artesian Arts Festival.

There were 115 artists’ booths on Muskogee St. Two stages had 17 performing artists and musical groups. Food of all kinds was offered by 20 food vendors.

