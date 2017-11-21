Activities Galore Set For Christmas Opening Night

The bucket trucks and volunteers have been busy for several weeks getting ready for Christmas in Sulphur Saturday, Nov. 25. Activities begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Plaza, culminating in the Christmas Parade of Lights at 7:00 p.m. followed by the lighting ceremony.

The parade theme this season is “A Storybook Christmas.” The trucks and workers have been decorating the buildings downtown with lights, illuminated snowflakes and Christmas “star towers” in the area. They have also decorated the Plaza extensively. Family friendly activities will include holiday music, several food trucks, numerous booths, and even fire dancing and stilt walking.

