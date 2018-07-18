African Children Sing And Dance Into Hearts Of Sulphur Group

It might have been Friday the Thirteenth, but Sulphur turned out to be “in luck.” That night, the community hosted the African Children’s Choir. The kids from far away were doing the 48th successful tour of the choir that spreads the words of love, faith, and hope around the world. This tour featured boys and girls ages eight to eleven. This tour group of 18 kids is from Uganda. The heart-warming performance gathered a crowd that completely packed the Sanctuary at Sulphur United Methodist Church on Friday evening, July 13.

The 18 kids arrived in mid afternoon fresh from a performance in McAlester. That trip was about an hour and half ride in their big bus. Most of the children took a well-earned nap in the Sulphur church building while their support staff and chaperons set up for the evening event. One thing you can say about this choir is they have style. They offered handmade items at a “mini market.” Items ranged from beautiful woven bowls to various African animal themed key chains, wrist bands, T-shirts, and even kitchen aprons.

