Up, Up And Away

An American bald eagle, right, nurtured back to life by Wildcare Oklahoma in Noble after eating what authorities said was rat poison, was released last Thursday at the Chickasaw Nation Cultural Center.

Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby had the honor of opening cage to release the eagle. The female was found near death north of Sulphur in March and treated at the Noble center and released with reporters, photographers and the general public watching.

