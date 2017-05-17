Arts Fest To Feature More Than 100 Native Artists In Sulphur

More than 100 esteemed artists representing 25 Native American tribes throughout the U.S. and Canada will be featured during the Artesian Arts Festival, Saturday, May 27 in Sulphur.

Hosted by the Chickasaw Nation at the Artesian Plaza, the festival is one of the fastest growing arts markets in the U.S.

