The Sulphur Bulldogs were well represented at the state wrestling tournament last weekend with an individual champion and a fourth pace. Dan Baker, right, won gold for Dogs and Trey Kiser, left, grabbed the fourth place medal. The two are shown with Sulphur head coach Drew Swartz.

