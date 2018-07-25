Beating The Heat

Visitors in Chickasaw National Recreation Area beat the heat last Friday in Little Niagara, above, and in inset, as temperatures soared above 110 degrees for several days last week.

The brutal heat wave that began early last week subsided on Monday, July 23 when a cool front moved in, dropping temperatures in the mid 90’s.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/