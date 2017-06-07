Birthday Wishes

When you’ve been around a very long time, you inevitably accumulate many friends and family members. That is certainly true for Sulphur’s Lenell Portman, who celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday, June 3 at the Artesian Hotel. The banquet room was filled with a crowd of well-wishers estimated at about 250 folks.

Looking a lot younger than her years, Portman posed for photos and reminisced with guests that afternoon. Many visitors were public school personnel whom she knew from her late husband George’s years as Sulphur Schools superintendent. He served the schools for 20 years.

The current Superintendent Gary Jones was there, as were three former superintendents.

