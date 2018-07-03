Board Hires New Teachers In Final 2017-18 Meeting

The Sulphur Public Schools Board met in a regular meeting Thursday, June 28 to address an agenda that closes out the 2017- 2018 school year. The meeting dealt with mostly “housekeeping” items. This was the first regular school board meeting for the new Interim Superintendent Paula Crawford. After introducing job applicants, the board approved the minutes of the June 4 board meeting. They then addressed the Action Agenda items beginning with Encumbrances and Change Orders presented by Crawford. Housekeeping items included: •Approved the Resolution for Schools and Libraries Universal Services (E-Rate) for 2018-19; •Approved closing the JR / SR parent account (829), and transferring the remaining funds to the Class of 2019 account;

