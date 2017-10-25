Bringing Back A Tradition

Wynnewood artist Shirley Quaid is this month’s featured artist as Sulphur’s Artists of the Arbuckles group brings back a tradition of honoring talented people in this area.

Quaid will kick off the re-introduced program after being named “Artist of the Month” for November. Three of her pieces of work will be available for viewing throughout the month at Vision Bank Lobby in Sulphur and one will be at the Jean Carr Gallery in downtown Sulphur.

