Car Lovers Unite In “Chevy Heavy” Sulphur Show

Car lovers of all ages visited the 18th annual Car Show in downtown Sulphur Saturday, Sept. 9. This year’s event featured a large number of Chevrolets from vintage to new.

Notably popular bowtie-badged Chevy models were Corvettes, Chevelles, and Chevy II Novas.

Even the top Best of Show winner was a Chevy. Randy Hitt from McAlester took the top trophy for his customization of a 1957 Chevrolet 210. The project, which he did himself, took five years Hitt said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/