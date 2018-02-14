Church’s Commodity Program Growing

It was a busy morning Thursday, Feb. 8, as literally tons of food items arrived in a huge semi to the Sulphur United Methodist Church. The delivery was for the Senior Citizen Commodity Supplemental Food Program in Oklahoma.

The monthly program for in-come-qualified seniors 60 years old and older is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The surplus food is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

