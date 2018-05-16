City Council Tables Hiring Manager

Following a brief executive session, Sulphur Council members table the hiring of a new city manager Monday night. Council members will revisit the issue at their regular scheduled meeting in June.

In other council action, Ward 2 Councilman Randy Johnson was elected Mayor for the 2018-2019 year and Ward 4 Councilman Ryan Peters was elected vice mayor. Brandon Flowers will remain as the alternate signatory to sign documents in the absence of the mayor and vice-mayor.

