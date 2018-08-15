City Police, Fire Get New Phone Systems

The Sulphur Police and Sulphur Fire Departments’ phone systems will soon be capable of recording all calls received by the two departments, council members were told in Monday night’s regular meeting of the group.

Council members voted to contract with Telco Supply to install the systems at a cost of $2,881.56. The new recording devices will eliminate possible liabilities on phone calls received by each of the departments regarding emergency situations.

