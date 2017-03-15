City Takes First Step For New Water Plant

The Sulphur City Council held a public hearing Monday night, prior to the regular monthly meeting, to hear a proposal to apply for a Community Development Black Grant (CDBG). If received, the grant would be used for water system improvements to construct a new water plant for the City of Sulphur.

Millie Vance, grant writer, told council members that there was $450,000.00 available but you were more likely to receive a grant if you ask for less. Vance told council members if they approved applying for the funds, she would ask for $399,999.00. The cost of the proposed new plant is approximately$1,337,703.84.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/