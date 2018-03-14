Clean It Up Or Get A Ticket, Council Says
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Sulphur City Council members made a request to city staff to begin issuing citations to residents for unsightly and unkempt properties.
The action came at their regular monthly meeting Monday night. A city ordinance allows for residents to be fined $200.00 a day for not complying with the order. The first citations issued will have until the end of the Spring Cleanup, scheduled for April 13-21 to clean up the properties and avoid the $200.00 a day fine. After April 21, the fee will be enforced.
