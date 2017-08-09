Cole On Capitol Developments:

Congressman Tom Cole gave a talk with question and answer session to the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce Monday, August 7. The last time Cole addressed the chamber was in July, 2016.

He began his talk by reassuring the group that the Congress has been more productive than most people think. “A lot has been done, but there is still more to do,” he said.

Legislative achievements include a major overhaul of the Veterans Administration, which was done with bi-partisan support Cole said. There was an overhaul of human trafficking laws, too. “I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, most of us think that selling human beings into slavery is a pretty awful thing to do,” he said.

