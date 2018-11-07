Cole, McCall, Simpson Retain Seats

Murray County and state voters had their say in Tuesday’s election, turning out in big numbers to make their choices for local, district and state candidates, judges, justices and state questions.

Close to home, the three big races on the minds of local voters, offices that will shape policy for years to come, all stayed the same.

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (Dist. 4), State Representative Charles McCall (Dist. 22) and State Senator Frank Simpson (District 14), all Republican, were leading by sizeable margins as of presstime and will likey be swept back into office on a big red wave as state voters were in no mood to move left.

