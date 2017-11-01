Commissioners Discuss Upgrade To Fiber Optic

Murray County Commissioners and other county officials discussed internet and radio tower problems at their weekly meeting on Monday.

An agenda item to discuss a business agreement with Cable One for internet services was presented by County Clerk Jill Hall. Hall stated that in her office most of the forms were done on the internet and that the current service provided by BrightNet was not efficient enough to carry the load.

Kevin Staggs and Billy Staggs, from Chickasaw Telephone Company, the BrightNet provider, were on hand to address the situation. They stated after testing just that morning, that the service was bad because the signal was low. They also told members they were unaware of the situation and told board members the situation would be addressed immediately.

