Committee Votes To Continue Livestock Show Tradition

In a split vote, decided by the president, the Murray County Livestock Show Committee approved to continue the tradition of all exhibitors of the livestock being allowed to participate in the bonus auction. Amid sometimes heated discussion, several members of the committee proposed to allow only reserve breed champions and up to get to actually go through the sale “ring.” All exhibitors would still get a premium but would not get the opportunity to show their animal in the sale ring.

Local businessman and sale auctioneer for the last several years, Paul Aaron, gave the committee the history of the premium sale/bonus auction. He told the group that the sale was started by a group of local businessmen back in the mid-60’s to help exhibitors offset some of the cost of raising and feeding their animals. Aaron told the group that allowing all of the kids to go through the sale process had worked for more than 50 years and is pointless to change something that isn’t broke.

