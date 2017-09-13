Council Appoints Co-Interim City Managers During Monday’s Meeting

Sulphur City Council members unanimously approved the appointment of City Clerk Shannon Couch and Public Works Director Jack Beaty as co-interim city managers at their regular monthly meeting Monday night. The city is currently accepting applications for the position and council members are reviewing applications already received.

A public hearing was held just prior to the council meeting for public participation on a request by the First Free Will Baptist Church to close a public way on West 13th and Tahlequah Streets in the City of Sulphur.

Don Brown, representing the church, told council members the alley way and the road would remain open. He cited the need for future church building growth as the need for the easement. City officials told council members there was enough road easement in the area to accommodate the request. No action was taken in the hearing, but council members did approve the request on the agenda in the regular meeting.

