Council Meets In Light Agenda

Sulphur City Council members met with barely a quorum on Monday night. Ward 2 and Ward 3 Council members Randy Johnson and Brandon Flowers were absent from the meeting.

The agenda only contained two action items and one of them was tabled. The board tabled an item on replacing the air conditioner and heating unit at he fire department. Members approved an action to request a return of unused fiscal year 2014-15 workers compensation loss fund in the amount of $18,688.75. The refund is made possible because workers comp claims were down during that fiscal year.

In correspondence and updates, acting managers Jack Beaty and Shannon Couch updated members on several items of business.

