County Chamber Awards Handed Out

Thursday night Feb. 1 saw a heart-warming celebration of “Our Towns” at the Murray County Expo. The annual event was the Sulphur and Davis 2018 Joint Chamber Banquet. The huge crowd that night was estimated at about 325 business people and civic leaders.

The event opened with Sulphur Boy Scouts conducting a memorable formal flag ceremony. Scout Correbin Day led the audience with the Pledge of Allegiance.

