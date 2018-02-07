County Chamber Awards Handed Out
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
In Sulphur, Pastor Bill Leveridge Named Top Citizen, Chickasaw Telephone Co. Wins Top Large Business Award; Davis Awards Go To Jane Carter For Citizen Of The Year, Air Donkey Zipline As Top Small Business
Mike West
Thursday night Feb. 1 saw a heart-warming celebration of “Our Towns” at the Murray County Expo. The annual event was the Sulphur and Davis 2018 Joint Chamber Banquet. The huge crowd that night was estimated at about 325 business people and civic leaders.
The event opened with Sulphur Boy Scouts conducting a memorable formal flag ceremony. Scout Correbin Day led the audience with the Pledge of Allegiance.
