County Commissioners Award Bids On Road Projects, Mower

Murray County Commissioners opened and awarded bids on a Boom Mower for District 2 at their regular weekly meeting on Monday. Only one bid was received from P&K Equipment of Norman. The bid amount was $100,000.00.

In other agenda action, the board approved awarding a bid for $7,500.00 to Pavers of Davis for one mile of Bomag milling on Milton Road and one mile on Redoak Road in District 2.

The only bid received was from SWH Construction of Goldsby for $5,000.00 per each mile.

An item to permit Smith-Roberts Land Acquisitions to acquire and submit land agreements with four landowners in District 1 regarding a bridge project over Oil Creek on Drake Road and waiver valuation forms for the right of way for the project was also approved.

