Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement is certainly a mouthful to speak! But the heart procedure has Sulphur’s C.E. “Tinker” Tate doing country western dancing again.

“After having TAVR, I danced at my next checkup,” the 88 year old Tate cheekily stated.

Tate first noticed he wasn’t in condition to dance when he had trouble breathing.

His TAVR procedure was done around Christmastime in 2016 at The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano in Texas.

“I couldn’t walk 100 feet before the procedure,” Tate explained. “The day after, I could walk around the hospital. I still go dancing every week,” he added.

