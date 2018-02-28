Dougherty Man Honored At County Stock Show

John Rheed Hale, sixth from left, of, Dougherty, was honored at the Murray County Junior Livestock Show on Saturday, February 24.

The show committee dedicated the 2018 show to Hale for his many years of support to the group. Hale was a member of the 4-H and FFA during all of his years in school. He credits a lot of his success in life to the leadership in both of the organizations. Hale said he was very humbled to receive the honor. The ceremony took place just prior to the premium sale. Many of Hale’s family members and relatives attended the ceremony and are shown in the photo at right. Pictured are, from left, Shane Hale, Kim Hale, Keith Claxton, Tanner Claxton, Hannah Claxton, John Hale, Diddle Hale, Judy Hale, Brandy Claxton, Barbarab Bill, Bree Roady, Justin Roady and Becky Hale.

