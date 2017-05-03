Earsom Family History Recalled At Historical Society Meeting

Eugene Earsom returned to Sulphur Monday, April 17 as the presenter at the monthly meeting of the Arbuckle Historical Society. The meeting felt like a combination of a family reunion and a high school reunion.

Guests that night included a couple of classmates from his Sulphur High School graduation class of 1967 and several family members including his mother. Earsom is the oldest of five sons in the Earsom family. His mother and a brother still live here.

Earsom is retired from an eclectic career in education and administration. “I am a fifth generation Oklahoma teacher with 42 years in public education,” he claimed. His liberal arts education ranged from an emphasis on music to political science and geology.

He now lives in Oklahoma City. He was honored as the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in 1990.

