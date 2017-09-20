Economic Diversity Key to Tribe’s “7 Generations Stability,” Official Says

“We don’t want to put all our eggs in one basket,” explained Joe Hill at the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, Sept. 13.

He is a corporate community development associate in the Chickasaw Nation’s Department of Commerce. Hill began his talk by commenting on the friendliness he felt at the chamber meeting, saying, “I am very comfortable in this room.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/